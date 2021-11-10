Restaurants and related businesses to stay closed on Nov 16

The Restaurants and Related Venues Association of Attica has announced a nationwide closure of all the businesses in the sector on Tuesday, November 16. According to an announcement, the sector is demanding support measures to avoid business closures and the loss of jobs.

Among these, it requests a non return of the returnable advance payments, continued rent subsidies, a return of the suspended labour contracts measure and an exemption of municipal taxes, a reduction of VAT to 6 pct, continued subsidies of loan installments and new financing like that offered in 2020 and early 2021.

Source: ANA-MPA