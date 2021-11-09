Greece voted second-best tourist destination in Europe by RCA Awards

Tuesday, 09 November 2021 15:01
UPD:15:02
Greece emerged as the second-best (Silver) tourist destination in Europe after Italy, during the 25th edition of the annual American Readers' Choice Awards (RCA 2021), organised by Worth Publications and the bi-monthly travel magazine "Recommend". Greece shared second place with Ireland.

The poll was conducted online between July 8 and August 31, with more than 135,000 readers of the magazine making their choices in various categories, such as best destination, hotels and resorts, travel agents, cruise companies, car rental companies, airlines companies etc.

The Readers' Choice Awards are handed out each year to countries and travel/tourism agencies and companies around the world that have established themselves in terms of excellence, while attracting the strong interest of the global tourism industry.

Source: ANA-MPA

