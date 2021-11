"A suspension of the operation of schools is not up for discussion," Education Minister Niki Kerameus underlined on Tuesday, while she thanked the education community for observing the protection measures against the novel coronavirus. As she stated in an interview to radio Max FM, only six classes have been closed in a total of roughly 80,000, while the percentage of chidren with COVID-19 dropped from 29 percent to 25 percent of the general population.