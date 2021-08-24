Covid-19 outbreak: Single-day record of instances reported on Tues. in Greece; 4,608 cases from nearly 123K tests

The worst single-day record for confirmed single-day Covid-19 instances was reported in Greece on Tuesday, with 4,608 instances announced, as derived from nearly 123,000 tests conducted over the previous 24 hours.

The previous negative record was recorded on March 30, 2021, when 4,340 cases were announced.

Moreover, another 32 related fatalities were announced, bringing the death toll from the beginning of the pandemic to 13,466. At the same time, 326 patients with acute Covid-19 symptoms remained intubated.

While not provided in official statistics by the government and public health authorities, repeated media reports in the country cite that practically all victims and intubated patients in Greece have not been vaccinated for the coronavirus.