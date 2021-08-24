Stricter measures for non-vaxxed individuals announced on Tues. by Greek govt

The Greek government, as mostly expected, announced stricter measures on Tuesday for individuals that are not vaccinated for the Covid-19 virus, with the latter to take effect on Sept. 13 until next March.

The measures mostly revolve around mandatory PCR or rapid tests on a weekly basis for certain categories of professionals and wage-earners, especially people employed in the healthcare sector and educators. In announcing the measures, in fact, Health Minister Vassilis Kikilias said no extension will be extended for a deadline for healthcare employees to get vaccinated with at least a first dose, with a Sept. 1 deadline still in place.

The mandatory rapid test will be conducted exclusively at private diagnostic centers and with the expected price of 10 euros to be borne by the tested individuals and not state coffers.

Test results will be available via the gov.gr platform and confirmed by a covid free app used by employers.