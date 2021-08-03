Covid-19 outbreak: 3,428 confirmed single-day instances on Tues.; 14 related fatalities, 191 intubated patients

Tuesday, 03 August 2021 23:47
UPD:23:50
Eurokinissi/ΜΠΟΛΑΡΗ ΤΑΤΙΑΝΑ
A- A A+

Public health officials in Greece confirmed 3,428 new Covid-19 infections over the last 24 hours, with 14 detected at entry points to the country.

Greece has confirmed 501,030 infections since the pandemic began.

Additionally, another 14 related fatalities were recorded in the last 24 hours, bringing the total pandemic death toll to 12,997. Of the victims, 95.5 percent had an underlying condition or were aged 70 or over.

A total of 191 patients are intubated in hospital ICUs. Their median age is 65 years and 82.2 percent have an underlying condition or are aged 70 or over.  

