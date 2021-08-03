Heatwave in Greece accompanied by spate of major wildfires

Tuesday, 03 August 2021
UPD:23:46
Eurokinissi/EUROKINISSI
A total of 81 wildfires broke out in Greece over the last 24 hours, with some 40 active fronts, Deputy Civil Protection Minister Nikos Hardalias said in a nationally televised press briefing on Tuesday evening.

The largest and most destructive wildfire erupted at the Varibobi site, due north of central Athens, resulting in evacuations of nearby communities and the interruption of high-voltage power transmission.    

Greece has experienced a third straight day of the worst heatwave in nearly three decades.

