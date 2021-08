Archaeologists' trowels have unearthed a significant find at the ancient Lyttos site on the large island of Crete, with excavations turning up a statue of Roman Emperor Hadrian.

Excavations at the site, near Minoan Knosos, recently commenced early last month within the framework of a collaboration between the Princeton Institute for Advanced Studies and New York University, and with an international team of 15 archaeologists and students from various universities.