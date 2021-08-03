Wildfire north of Athens, scorching heat wave strain Greece's electricity network

Greece faces a twin ordeal on Tuesday with a scorching heat reaching its peak in the east Mediterranean country, as a new record in electricity demand strained the country’s power capacity to the point of blackout, while another destructive wildfire erupted just north of the Greek capital.

Demand for electricity at around 14.00 (12.00 GMT) neared the 11,000MW-mark, reaching 10,809 MW, a new record.

The wildfire, meanwhile, at the Varibobi forest due north of Athens, erupted close to a twin high-voltage power connection linking the north-central mainland with the greater Athens area. The lines, one 400kV and another 150kV, pass close to where the wildfire was blazing on Tuesday afternoon.

The country’s Independent Power Transmission Operator, known as ADMIE, went into emergency mode as of Monday to prevent any possible power outages.

As of Wednesday afternoon, residents close to the wildfire were ordered to evacuate.

Greece has faced temperatures exceeding 42C, and as high as 46C, over the past two days.