Covid-19 outbreak: 2,070 confirmed single-day instances on Monday; five related fatalities, 144 intubated patients

Greece's public health authorities on Monday announced another 2,070 confirmed single-day instances of the Covid-19 virus, with 13 cases detected at border entry points.

Related deaths were five over the past 24 hours, with the death toll since the beginning of the pandemic reaching 12,903. Of the victims, 95.1 percent suffered from an underlying condition or were above the age of 70. The number of fatalities has remained low over recent weeks. The average age of the victims remained fixed at 78.

Finally, 147 patients with acute Covid-19 symptoms remained in hospital ICUs. Their median age is 65 years, while 87.1 percent suffer from an underlying condition or are above the age of 70.