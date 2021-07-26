Greek gov't announces hike, by 2%, in minimum monthly wage.

Monday, 26 July 2021 13:03
UPD:13:05
A- A A+

The center-right Greek government on Monday announced a small, but what it called "symbolic" increase in the minimum monthly wage in the country, by 2 percent.

The decision was announced by Greek PM Kyriakos Mitsotakis himself before the beginning of a scheduled Cabinet meeting, where he nevertheless added - with television cameras recording - that the increase "obviously doesn't cover the needs of working people".

The hike contravenes a recommendation by business groups for a continued freeze on wages, especially given repercussions on the economy from the pandemic.

Προτεινόμενα για εσάς

Popular

    Ναυτεμπορική digital network
    Follow us
    Για επαγγελματίες
    Γίνετε συνδρομητές τώρα!

    Μπείτε στον κόσμο των προνομίων της Ναυτεμπορικής.

    Πατήστε εδώ για να γίνετε συνδρομητής.

    online εγγραφή Διαβάστε περισσότερα
    © 1996-2021 H ΝΑΥΤΕΜΠΟΡΙΚΗ - Π. ΑΘΑΝΑΣΙΑΔΗΣ & ΣΙΑ Α.Ε
    Επικοινωνία|Όροι χρήσης και πολιτική απορρήτου| Ενημέρωση Επενδυτών