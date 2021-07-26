Greek gov't announces hike, by 2%, in minimum monthly wage.

The center-right Greek government on Monday announced a small, but what it called "symbolic" increase in the minimum monthly wage in the country, by 2 percent.

The decision was announced by Greek PM Kyriakos Mitsotakis himself before the beginning of a scheduled Cabinet meeting, where he nevertheless added - with television cameras recording - that the increase "obviously doesn't cover the needs of working people".

The hike contravenes a recommendation by business groups for a continued freeze on wages, especially given repercussions on the economy from the pandemic.