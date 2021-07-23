Minister: Number of households in Greece with pirated subscription TV estimated at half a million

A relevant Greek deputy culture minister on Friday estimated that the number of households in the country with pirated subscription television reached half a million, out of a total population of roughly 11 million.

Speaking on a radio news program, Deputy Minister Nikolas Giatromanolakis said local cyber law enforcement has recently shut down more than 300 websites offering such pirated subscriptions, mostly football matches and other pro sports. He also said the Greek government will table a draft bill to improve and accelerate the process for interrupting a live pirated transmission, as well as permanently shutting down such sites from the Greek market.