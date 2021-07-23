Covid-19 outbreak: New single-day infections again near 3K in Greece on Fri.

The number of new single-day confirmed infections of Covid-19 again neared the 3,000-mark in Greece on Friday (2,854), with seven instances detected at entry points to the country.

Since the pandemic began, Greece has announced nearly 472,000 confirmed infections.

Additionally, another seven related fatalities were reported over the last 24 hours, bringing the pandemic death toll to 12,882. In terms of the victims, 90 percent suffered from an underlying condition or were above the age of 70. The average age of the victims remained fixed at 78.

Finally, the number of intubated patients suffering from acute Covid-19 symptoms increased to 130. The average age of this group is 65.