Major cocaine haul at port of Piraeus; drugs hidden amid coffee sacks from Guatemala

A cache of nearly 352 kilos of cocaine was seized at the port of Piraeus, Greece's biggest port, recently.

The drug shipment was hidden in a container carrying sacks of coffee from Guatemala.

The development is by all accounts the product of a tip-off or a long-term surveillance operation beginning in South America and extending to Greek port, as local law authorities, in cooperation with the US federal DEA searched scores of containers at the port for seven days last week.

According to reports, the cocaine was sealed in no less than 298 packages.