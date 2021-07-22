Covid-19 outbreak: New single-day infections in Greece reach 2,604 on Thur.; five related fatalities, 126 intubated patients

Another 2,604 new confirmed Covid-19 infections were reported in Greece over the last 24 hours, with 11 of the latter detected at entry points to the country, bringing the total since the pandemic began to 469,042 infections.

Moreover, five related deaths were reported on the day, with the death toll rising to 12,875. In terms of the victims, 95.1 percent suffered from an underlying condition or were above the age of 70. The average age of the Covid-19 victims in Greece remained fixed at 78.

The number of intubated patients treated in hospital ICUs for the virus increased slightly to 126. Their average age of this group is 66 years, with 89.7 percent suffering from an underlying condition or above the age of 70.