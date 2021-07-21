Heavy load carrier vessel arrives at port of Piraeus

A heavy load carrier vessel, able to service super post Panamax vessels, arrived on Wednesday at the port of Piraeus.

The HK-flagged Zhen Hua 29, built in 1987, can offload and load vessels of 20K TEU. It will be based at the port of Piraeus' jetty I.

The vessel aimσ to expand and upgrade services at the Cosco-managed Piraeus Port Authority (PPA) by more effectively, and rapidly, offloading large container ships arriving at Greece's biggest and busiest port.

The port authority's management said the Zhen Hua 29, along with new state-of-the-art electric cranes set for installation in the coming period, will increase capacity at the specific dockside by 30 percent, or 1.3 million TEUs per annum.