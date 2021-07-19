Online platform to debut in Greece on Tues. to schedule Covid-19 vaxes for home-bound people

An online platform allowing physicians to request and schedule at-home Covid-19 vaccinations for patients who are bed-ridden or suffer from significant mobility problems will open on Tuesday, Greek government officials announced on Monday.

Officials said any physician in either the public or private sector may request and schedule appointments for home-bound patients, as long as certain criteria are fulfilled.

The single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine may be administered by private sector doctors or by mobile healthcare units. The person to be vaccinated will also be notified via the platform.

In response to press questions, Greek public health officials said roughly 20,000 teens between the ages 15 and 17 have set an appointment for a Covid-19 vaccination, while a total of 85,000 vaccinations, in general, are expected to be completed by the end of the day on Monday.

In terms of the general population, 44 percent, or some 4,626,000 people in Greece, have been fully vaccinated, i.e. 52 percent of the adult population.