Greek PM tours construction site of biggest public-private sector (PPS) waste management project in Greece

Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis took his "green & smart" message for economic recovery and sustainable growth on tour in the extreme southern prefectures of Messinia and Arcadia on Monday, where among others, he toured the recently commenced construction site for a major waste management and processing plant in the latter.

The facility, at the Palaiohouni site of otherwise verdant Arcadia prefecture, is billed as the biggest public-private sector (PPS) project of its kind in Greece. Once completed and in operation, the waste processing plant is expected to solve the garbage management problem faced by a large part of the central Peloponnese, Greece's southern and more developed province.

With a construction budget of 135 million euros, the Arcadia plant is one of three similar units in the Peloponnese, the other two being in Messinia and Laconia prefectures.

A timetable calls for the Arcadia plant to begin operation in October, with some 260 permanent jobs to be created.