BoG: Greek budget revenues up in Jan-Jun 2021 period

The Greek state reported ordinary budget revenue as rising to 19.7 billion euros in the January-June 2021 period, from 18.13 billion euros in the corresponding period in 2020, the Bank of Greece announced in a report unveiled on Monday.

The central bank added that the central government cash balance recorded a deficit of 13.29 billion euros in the first six month months of the year, up from a deficit of 11.00 billion in 2020, while the primary deficit rose to 9.2 billion euros, up from 6.7 billion euros in 2020.

Ordinary budget expenditure amounted to 31.474 billion euros in the January-June period, up from 26.622 billion euros in 2020.