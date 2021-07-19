Popular singer, performer Tolis Voskopoulos, 81, passes away

Monday, 19 July 2021 11:30
UPD:11:32
A- A A+

 

One of post-war Greece's most popular performers, singer Tolis Voskopoulos, passed away at the age of 81, a week before his July 26 birthday.

The cause of death was given as cardiac arrest.

Voskopoulos began his career as a film actor, and in secondary roles. He soon emerged with a distinct voice and stage presence, recording some of the biggest hits in the domestic music scene in the late 1960s, 1970s and 1980s. Many of his best-known singles were also performed in several movies, especially Greek-language musicals in the "Golden Era" of Greek cinema

 

Προτεινόμενα για εσάς

Popular

    Ναυτεμπορική digital network
    Follow us
    Για επαγγελματίες
    Γίνετε συνδρομητές τώρα!

    Μπείτε στον κόσμο των προνομίων της Ναυτεμπορικής.

    Πατήστε εδώ για να γίνετε συνδρομητής.

    online εγγραφή Διαβάστε περισσότερα
    © 1996-2021 H ΝΑΥΤΕΜΠΟΡΙΚΗ - Π. ΑΘΑΝΑΣΙΑΔΗΣ & ΣΙΑ Α.Ε
    Επικοινωνία|Όροι χρήσης και πολιτική απορρήτου| Ενημέρωση Επενδυτών