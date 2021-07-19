Popular singer, performer Tolis Voskopoulos, 81, passes away

One of post-war Greece's most popular performers, singer Tolis Voskopoulos, passed away at the age of 81, a week before his July 26 birthday.

The cause of death was given as cardiac arrest.

Voskopoulos began his career as a film actor, and in secondary roles. He soon emerged with a distinct voice and stage presence, recording some of the biggest hits in the domestic music scene in the late 1960s, 1970s and 1980s. Many of his best-known singles were also performed in several movies, especially Greek-language musicals in the "Golden Era" of Greek cinema