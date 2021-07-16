IMF reiterates forecasts for Greece: 3.3% in 2021, 5.4% in 2022

The IMF forecasts for the Greek economy remained mostly unchanged in the latest staff report issued on Friday, namely, growth of 3.3 percent this year and 5.4 percent in 2022, mostly the same as the last staff report forecasts.

The IMF said simulations of the macroeconomic impact of Greek state financial support measures indicate that such measures would help contain the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the non-financial companies, compared to a counter-factual scenario of no policy support in which the impact on NFC financial distress would be similar than during the Greek sovereign crisis.