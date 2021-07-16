Covid-19 outbreak: New single-day infections in Greece hover at 2.7K; 14 related fatalities, 123 intubated patients

Public health authorities in Greece announced another 2,691 new confirmed Covid-19 infections over the last 24 hours, with 11 of the instances detected at entry points leading into the country.

The total number of confirmed infections in Greece since the advent of the pandemic exceeds 453,000.

The number of related fatalities returned to double-digits as well, with 14 deaths reported over the last 24 hours, bringing the total death toll in Greece to 12,833. In terms of the victims, 95.1 percent suffered from an underlying condition or were above the age of 70. The average age of the victims remained fixed at 78.

The number of intubated patients treated for the virus in hospital ICUs dropped to 123, 10 less than on Thursday. The average age of this group is 66, with 87 percent suffering from an underlying condition or are above the age of 70..