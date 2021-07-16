Covid-19 outbreak: New single-day infections in Greece still near 3K-mark; fatalities, ICU easing

Confirmed single-day instances of the Covid-19 virus eased slightly on Thursday, with 2,794 new infections reported over the past 24 hours, with seven of the instances detected at entry points to the country.

Another six related deaths were also recorded over the last 24 hours, bringing the pandemic's death toll for Greece to 12,819. In terms of the victims, 95.2 percent had an underlying condition or were above the age of 70. The median age of the victims remained78.

Additionally, a total of 132 people suffering from acute Covid-19 symptoms remained intubated in ICUs around the country. The average age for this group is 66 years and 84.1 percent suffer from an underlying condition or are above the age of 70.