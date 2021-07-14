Covid-19 outbreak: New single-day infections again near 3K in Greece on Wed.; fatalities, ICU cases easing

Νew single-day instances of the Covid-19 virus in Greece reached 2,938 on Wednesday, with seven infections detected at border entry points.

Total infections in the country neared the 450,000-mark since the start of the pandemic.

Another seven related deaths were also recorded over the last 24 hours, bringing the death toll of the pandemic in Greece to 12,813. Of these, 95.2 percent suffered from an underlying condition or were above 70 years old. The average age of the victims remained fixed at 78.

A total of 135 Covid-afflicted patients remained intubated in hospital ICUs. Their median age is 66 years and 84.4 percent have an underlying condition or are above 70.