Greek leadership hails Ecofin approval of 'Greece2.0' recovery plan; total exceeds 30bln€

Tuesday, 13 July 2021 23:29
UPD:23:43
Eurokinissi/ΓΡΑΦΕΙΟ ΤΥΠΟΥ ΠΡΩΘΥΠΟΥΡΓΟΥ

Ανακοινώσεις για την αντιμετώπιση της πανδημίας και την εξέλιξη του προγράμματος εμβολιασμού κάνει ο πρωθυπουργός Κυριάκος Μητσοτάκης. Δευτέρα 12 Ιουλίου 2021 (EUROKINISSI/ΓΡΑΦΕΙΟ ΤΥΠΟΥ ΠΡΩΘΥΠΟΥΡΓΟΥ/ΔΗΜΗΤΡΗΣ ΠΑΠΑΜΗΤΣΟΣ)
Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis on Tuesday welcomed the Ecofin council's approval of the country's national post-Covid recovery plan, billed as "Greece2.0".

Taking to Twitter, Mitsotakis tweeted: "Historic moment for Greece, as our National Recovery and Resilience Plan is approved. Now the hard work begins as we accelerate our plans creating jobs and growth in the sustainable, digital and infrastructure space, leading to a brighter future for all our citizens."

On his part, Finance Minister Christos Staikouras noted that "...today is an important day for Greece and Europe... This development is the culmination of hard, systematic work of many months by the government in order to submit a mature and ambitious plan and ensure the conditions for the optimal and speediest possible use of the funds from the recovery facility."

Staikouras said Greece's national recovery and resilience plan totals 30.5 billion euros in funding, with the first four billion euros now expected to be disbursed by the end of July, following its approval. The total disbursed by the end of 2021 will be 7.5 billion euros, he said.

