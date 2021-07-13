Covid-19 outbreak: New single-day infections surge to 3K on Tues., as fatalities, ICU case continue to drop

New single-day confirmed instances of the Covid-19 virus surged on Tuesday to 3,109, with 11 of identified at border entry points.

At the same time, related deaths over the past 24 hours remained in single digits, with the number of intubated patients also falling; 133 on Tuesday.

The four related fatalities brought the death toll to 12,806 in Greece since the beginning of the pandemic. In terms of the victims, 95.2 percent suffered from an underlying position or were above the age of 70. The average age of the victims remained fixed at 78.

The median age of intubated patients 66 years, with 84.2 percent suffering from an underlying condition or are above the age of 70.