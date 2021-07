A pre-arranged brawl resulted in the death of a 27-year-old man on Monday evening on the popular holiday isle of Mykonos.

According to police, the victim was identified as an Albanian national. Up to 12 people, also identified as Albanian nationals, were involved in the brawl, with the victim stabbed to death.

Four suspects have been detained, with more arrests expected. The cause of the deadly scuffle was reportedly differences over money.