Reports: Greek govt ready to order mandatory Covid-19 vax for employees in specific state sectors, especially in healthcare

The Greek government is reportedly accelerating decisions to over mandatory Covid-19 vaccinations for certain professional castes employed in the public sector and uniformed personnel, based on recommendations by members of a blue-chip bioethics committee.

According to wide-spread press reports in the country on Friday evening, the government is expected to require healthcare professionals and staff employed in elderly care or special care center to get Covid-19 vaccinations.

No information was leaked as to the repercussions and penalties that will be imposed for failure to get the "jab".

Decisions for other sector are expected by the end of July. Initially the center-right Mitsotakis government said any decision on the controversial matter would be left for September.

Nevertheless, the same reports point to the measure expanded to include military personnel, law enforcement, employees in state-run mass transits and public utilities.