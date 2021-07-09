Reports: Greek govt ready to order mandatory Covid-19 vax for employees in specific state sectors, especially in healthcare

Friday, 09 July 2021 23:05
UPD:23:08
REUTERS/GIORGOS MOUTAFIS

Members of the medical staff treat a patient at the intensive care unit (ICU) of the Sotiria hospital, amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic, in Athens, Greece, April 29, 2021. REUTERS/Giorgos Moutafis
A- A A+

The Greek government is reportedly accelerating decisions to over mandatory Covid-19 vaccinations for certain professional castes employed in the public sector and uniformed personnel, based on recommendations by members of a blue-chip bioethics committee.

According to wide-spread press reports in the country on Friday evening, the government is expected to require healthcare professionals and staff employed in elderly care or special care center to get Covid-19 vaccinations.

No information was leaked as to the repercussions and penalties that will be imposed for failure to get the "jab".

Decisions for other sector are expected by the end of July. Initially the center-right Mitsotakis government said any decision on the controversial matter would be left for September.  

Nevertheless, the same reports point to the measure expanded to include military personnel, law enforcement, employees in state-run mass transits and public utilities.

Προτεινόμενα για εσάς

Popular

    Ναυτεμπορική digital network
    Follow us
    Για επαγγελματίες
    Γίνετε συνδρομητές τώρα!

    Μπείτε στον κόσμο των προνομίων της Ναυτεμπορικής.

    Πατήστε εδώ για να γίνετε συνδρομητής.

    online εγγραφή Διαβάστε περισσότερα
    © 1996-2021 H ΝΑΥΤΕΜΠΟΡΙΚΗ - Π. ΑΘΑΝΑΣΙΑΔΗΣ & ΣΙΑ Α.Ε
    Επικοινωνία|Όροι χρήσης και πολιτική απορρήτου| Ενημέρωση Επενδυτών