Greece, North Macedonia sign long-awaited agreement to connect natgas grids

Greece and North Macedonia on Friday officially signed an agreement to build a natural gas pipeline that will interconnect the two countries' grid.

The agreement was signed by Environment and Energy Minister Costas Skrekas and North Macedonia's Minister of Economy Kreshnik Bekteshi, in the presence of North Macedonia PM Zoran Zaev and Hellenic Gas Transmission System Operator (DESFA) CEO Maria Rita Galli. In demonstrating Washington's interest in southeast Europe's energy security and diversity, US ambassador in Greece Geoffrey Pyatt was also on hand.

In statements afterward, Skrekas said the pipeline will enhance Athens' geopolitical presence as a hub for natural gas supply in the region, increasing energy security for North Macedonia and assisting in the de-carbonisation of its economy.

Bektashi said the agreement was a historic moment and will enhance energy supply diversification, security and stability for the entire region.