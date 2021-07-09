Annualized inflation rate in Greece in June 2021 up by 1%

The annual inflation rate in Greece rose by a marginal 1 percent in June, up from 0.1 percent in May and -1.6 percent in June 2020, the Hellenic Statistical Authority (EL.STAT) announced on Friday.

The statistics service, in a monthly report, said price hikes were recorded in a majority of goods and services. Specifically, fresh fruit prices rose by 20.4 percent, 15.8 percent in natural gas, 12 percent in airplane tickets, 2.2 percent for fresh fish, and 1.7 percent for pork, among others.

The consumer price index was up 0.9 percent in June 2021 from May 2021, after a zero change recorded during the same period last year. Harmonized inflation grew by 0.6 percent in June 2021, after an 1.2-percent decline in May 2021 and an 1.9-percent drop in June 2020.