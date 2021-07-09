Physician in southern Athens who allegedly faked Covid-19 injections facing charges

Greek police completed a case file against a 50-year-old physician who allegedly faked the Covid-19 vaccination of at least five people at a southern Athens public hospital.

The man, identified as an orthopedic intern at the Asclepius Hospital in the Voula district, faces charges of violation measures to prevent the spread of the Covid-19 virus and attempted theft of a forged certificate.

According to reports, a nurse at the facility informed hospital administrators that the physician in question arrived with five individuals on Sunday afternoon, claiming he would give "his friends" the vaccine infections because they were apprehensive of the process.

She then maintained she noticed the man throwing a vial with the vaccine into a waste bin, and then pretending that he was injecting one of the group of five.

After confronting the physician, she claimed, he immediately fled the scene.