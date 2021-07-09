Covid-19 outbreak: 1,997 new infections reported on Fri.

New single-day Covid-19 infections in Greece reached 1,997 on Friday, continuing a trend of increased infections in tandem with decreasing fatality rates and ICU cases.

Total confirmed infections in the country total 435,018 since the start of the pandemic.

Twelve related deaths were recorded over the last 24 hours, bringing the total number of pandemic victims to 12,785. Of these, 95.2 percent suffered from an underlying condition or were above the age of 70. The average age of the victims remained fixed at 78.

A total of 141 Covid-19 patients are intubated in ICUs. The average age of the latter is 66 and 88.7 percent have an underlying condition or are 70 and above.