Covid-19 outbreak: Major spike in single-day instances on Thur.

Thursday, 08 July 2021 19:42
UPD:19:44
INTIME NEWS/ΛΙΑΚΟΣ ΓΙΑΝΝΗΣ
A- A A+

A major day-to-day spike in the number of confirmed Covid-19 infections was reported on Thursday, with 2,107 new cases derived from slightly more than 65,000 tests.

Another 10 related fatalities were reported, bringing the death toll to 12,773 since the beginning of the pandemic in the country.

The number of Covid-19 patients treated in hospital ICUs continued to ease, with the number being 153 on Thursday.

Of the victims, 95.2 percent suffered from an underlying condition or were above the age of 70. The average age of the victims remained fixed at 78. 

Προτεινόμενα για εσάς

Popular

    Ναυτεμπορική digital network
    Follow us
    Για επαγγελματίες
    Γίνετε συνδρομητές τώρα!

    Μπείτε στον κόσμο των προνομίων της Ναυτεμπορικής.

    Πατήστε εδώ για να γίνετε συνδρομητής.

    online εγγραφή Διαβάστε περισσότερα
    © 1996-2021 H ΝΑΥΤΕΜΠΟΡΙΚΗ - Π. ΑΘΑΝΑΣΙΑΔΗΣ & ΣΙΑ Α.Ε
    Επικοινωνία|Όροι χρήσης και πολιτική απορρήτου| Ενημέρωση Επενδυτών