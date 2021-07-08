Covid-19 outbreak: Major spike in single-day instances on Thur.

A major day-to-day spike in the number of confirmed Covid-19 infections was reported on Thursday, with 2,107 new cases derived from slightly more than 65,000 tests.

Another 10 related fatalities were reported, bringing the death toll to 12,773 since the beginning of the pandemic in the country.

The number of Covid-19 patients treated in hospital ICUs continued to ease, with the number being 153 on Thursday.

Of the victims, 95.2 percent suffered from an underlying condition or were above the age of 70. The average age of the victims remained fixed at 78.