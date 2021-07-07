Hellenic Cables announces major contract in Croatia

Hellenic Cables on Tuesday, one of Greece's biggest industrial concerns, announced a deal with Croatia-based contractor Koncar Group to supply the latter with submarine (underwater) cables for use in the Adriatic.

Hellenic Cables will supply 12 kilometers of 110 kV underwater cables, related equipment and know-how, in a contract related to a project by the Croatian Transmission System Operator to replace outdated submarine power lines in the Adriatic Sea.

“We are very proud that, together with Koncar Group, we are part of this key project in Croatia, which is one more step towards that country's green energy transition," Cenergy Holdings & Hellenic Cables CEO Alexios Alexiou said.

Production will begin this year and is expected to conclude next February at the company's industrial unit outside Corinth.  

 

