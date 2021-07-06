Govt orders eateries, bars and nightclubs to serve only seated customers, as worries of Delta variant grow

Food-and-beverage establishments, especially night clubs and bars, will only be allowed to host and serve seated customers, as of Thursday, the Greek government announced on Tuesday, a sudden decision aimed to prevent another surge in coronavirus infections, with the focus now being on younger generations that are not vaccinated.

Deputy Civil Protection & Crisis Management Minister Nikos Hardalias said the rate of clusters of infection has swelled, with 32 percent of people with confirmed infections citing an outdoor assembly as a possible source of exposure to Covid-19. In addition, hundreds of infections recorded in the last few days have apparently been traced to nightlife venues.

The government has also expressed concerns over an outbreak of the more contagious Delta variant, along with what appears to be a significant minority of people apprehensive of getting vaccinated now, or, simply maintaining an "anti-vax" position.