A top cadre of the far-right political party outlawed as a criminal organization last year, the notorious Chryssi Avgi (Golden Dawn) movement, was arrested in an east Athens neighborhood (Zografou) on Thursday afternoon by Greek police.

Christos Pappas was declared a fugitive last October after failing to surrender to authorities in order to service a 13-year prison sentence for his inolvement in the party. He reportedly disappeared shortly before a verdict was read out.