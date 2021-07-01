Covid-19 outbreak: Related daily fatalities return to single-digits on Thur. in Greece

An increase, day-to-day, in the number of confirmed single-day instance of the Covid-19 in Greece was accompanied on Thursday with another reduction in the number of intubated patients treated for the deadly virus.

Specifically, 761 such instances were recorded out of 41,387 tests conducted the previous day.

The number of related deaths, meanwhile fell to single-digits, such four fatalities were reported. The number brings the macabre tally of the pandemic in the country to 12,710. Of the victims, 95.2 percent suffered from underlying conditions or were above the age of 70. The average age of the victims in Greece remained fixed at 78.