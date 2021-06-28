Covid-19 outbreak: Daily decrease in intubated patients continues; fatalities drop to single digits

The number of intubated patients in Greece being treated for acute cases of Covid-19 continued to drop at the beginning of the week, with the number on Monday being 215. The number of related fatalities also fell into single digits, with eight more individuals added to the macabre list of pandemic victims in the country.

The death toll in Greece from the beginning of the pandemic has reached 12,682. Of the victims, 95.2 percent suffered from an underlying condition or were above the age of 70. The average age of the victims is 78.

Finally, another 362 new confirmed single-day instances of the virus were reported, derived from nearly 20,000 tests conducted over the previous 24 hours.