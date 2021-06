The number of intubated patients in Greece suffering from acute Covid-19 symptoms were 239 on Friday, with another 21 related deaths reported, slightly higher than the previous day. The death toll in the country since the beginning of the pandemic now stands at 12,634.

Another 395 new instances of the virus were detected, derived from 37,307 tests.

In terms of the victims, 95.2 percent suffered from an underlying health conditions, or were under the age of 70.