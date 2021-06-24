Covid-19 outbreak: Continued reduction in number of intubated patients continues in Greece on Thur.

A further reduction in the number of intubated patients afflicted with Covid-19 in Greece was reported on Thursday, down to 256. Conversely, another 15 related deaths were reported on the day, with the death toll in the country since the advent of the pandemic reaching 12,613.

New single-day confirmed instances of Covid-19 reached 489, derived from 38,292 tests conducted over the past 24 hours.

In terms of the victims, 95.2 percent suffered from underlying conditions or were above the age of 70. The average age of the victims is 78.