First deal for retail park at Helleniko site

The first commercial deal - excluding a casino resort - with an actual brand name behind it at the now looming Helleniko privatization was announced on Tuesday, with the project's developer, Lamda Development, saying Fourlis S.A. group will build a retail park comprised of so-called "Big Box" retailers along Vouliagmeni boulevard.

Fourlis is well-known, among others, as IKEA partner in Greece.

The foreseen 30,000-square-meter retail park is accompanied by a price tag of 55 million euros, from "green field" to turning of the key stage.