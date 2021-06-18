Covid-19 outbreak: Continued drop in intubated patients on Fri.; related daily fatalities 20

A further reduction in the number of intubated patients being treated in hospital ICUs for Covid-19 was reported in Greece on Friday, down to 307 from 321 the previous day.

New confirmed single-day instances were also few, at 469 over the past 24 hours - derived from 40,669 tests - down from 519 the previous day.

Conversely, the number of related fatalities increased, to 20 on the day. The figure brings the death toll in Greece since the beginning of the pandemic to 12,514. Of the victims, 95.2 percent suffered from an underlying condition or were above the age of 70. The average age of the victims is 78.