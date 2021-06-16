Lamda Development points to first concession payment to Greek state for Helleniko site on June 25

Wednesday, 16 June 2021 22:21
UPD:22:21
A- A A+

The last in a succession of legal challenges against the iconic Helleniko privatization fell by the wayside on Wednesday, essentially allowing for the transfer of real estate shares from the privatization agency to Lamda Development.

An announcement by ATHEX-listed Lamda on Wednesday, in fact, said the first installment of a concession fee, of 300 million euros, along with a letter of guarantee of 347 million euros will be transferred to the Greek state on June 25.

"This is a historic moment, because it coincides with a restart of the Greek economy, and the effort for the country's recovery. Lamda Development will be a protagonist in this effort," a relevant press release read.

