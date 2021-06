The number of intubated patients treated in hospital ICUs around Greece for Covid-19 eased to 330 on Wednesday, continuing a gradual but steady decrease. Another 13 related fatalities were reported, bringing the death toll to 12,478.

New single-day confirmed instances of the Covid-19 virus in the country were 549, derived from 38,725.

In terms of the victims, 95.3 percent suffered from an underlying condition or were above the age of 70. The average age of the victims is 78.