Greek govt spox: No issue of allowing the firing of employee refusing vaccination

Friday, 11 June 2021 22:56
UPD:23:01
INTIME NEWS/ΣΤΕΦΑΝΟΥ ΣΤΕΛΙΟΣ
A- A A+

The Greek government spokeswoman on Friday, in reply to a press question, reiterated that there was no issue of revising the legal framework in the country to allow the firing of an employee for refusing to be vaccinated.  

Aristotelia Peloni nevertheless added that the government and Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis are awaiting a recommendation by a relevant bioethics committee on the prospect of obliging healthcare professionals in the public sector and staff-members at elderly care units to get vaccinated for the Covid-19 virus.

"The government is awaiting this recommendation in order to take its decisions, weighing the issues with the necessary social sensitivity. This is a lively discussion, and it has arisen in other countries as well; all of the views are presented," she said.

Προτεινόμενα για εσάς

Popular

    Ναυτεμπορική digital network
    Follow us
    Για επαγγελματίες
    Γίνετε συνδρομητές τώρα!

    Μπείτε στον κόσμο των προνομίων της Ναυτεμπορικής.

    Πατήστε εδώ για να γίνετε συνδρομητής.

    online εγγραφή Διαβάστε περισσότερα
    © 1996-2021 H ΝΑΥΤΕΜΠΟΡΙΚΗ - Π. ΑΘΑΝΑΣΙΑΔΗΣ & ΣΙΑ Α.Ε
    Επικοινωνία|Όροι χρήσης και πολιτική απορρήτου| Ενημέρωση Επενδυτών