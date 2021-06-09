New CC-like temporary IDs to be issued for asylum seekers, replacing printed booklets

Asylum seekers in Greece will be issued with new ID cards, beginning June 11, with so-called "smart cards" replacing the printed booklets, which are set to expire on June 30.

The credit card-like IDs will feature an embedded microprocessor, as well as a unique identifier (UID), which cannot be modified, and linked with the holder's finger prints. The card data will be electronically filed by relevant authorities.

The asylum bureau in the country has notified asylum applicants to replace their current documents.

The initiative is part of a crackdown on forged ID documents used by illegal migrant trafficking rings.