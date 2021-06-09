Greek bond re-issue receives record-breaking over-subscription; re-offer yield at 0.888%

Greece raised 2.5 billion euros on Wednesday after reopening a 10-year bond auction, with demand 12 times the received amount.

Finance Minister Christos Staikouras said the yield of the latest auction was close to 0.9 percent - it actually reached 0.888 percent. The bond was first issued in late January 2021, when it raised 3.5 billion euros with a yield close to 0.8 percent.

The Mitsotakis government is hoping to take advantage of historic low interest rates to improve the country's long-term debt sustainability.

The Greek government bond issue is the fourth time Athens has drained cash from the markets this year. 

