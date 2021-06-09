400K vax appointments for 25-29 age group to open in Greece

The Greek government on Wednesday announced that daily Covid-19 vaccinations again topped the 100,000-mark this week, while 23.7 percent of residents in the country have now received two doses.

In a press briefing, the relevant health minister, Vassilis Kikilias, added that another 400,000 appointments for vaccinations with the Pfizer, Johnson & Johnson and Moderna vaccines have been made available for the 25 to 29 age group.

According to reports, over the past seven days the average age of those detected with Covid-19 has fallen to 36, with the transmission index also down, at roughly 2.5 percent.