A wide Parliament majority in Athens on Tuesday evening ratified a law enacting a Covid-19 "digital certificate" facilitating easier travel abroad for a holder. The bill was accompanied by a rider stipulating specific guarantees for protection of personal data.

MPs from ruling New Democracy party, main opposition SYRIZA party and the lesser opposition KI.NAL party voted in favor, with deputies from the Communist Party (KKE), the Greek Solution party and Yanis Varoufakis' Mera25 voting against.