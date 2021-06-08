Greek PM promises 'safe opening' of tourism sector, by relying on 'vax certificate', mass use of self-tests

Greek PM Kyriakos Mitsotakis again promised a "safe opening" of the country's all-important tourism sector, this time speaking at an online conference on Tuesday afternoon, pointing to use of tools such as a "Digital Certificate" to facilitate travel and the now extensive use of self-tests in the country.

He spoke at a conference entitled "Βeyond the Pandemic: A Radical New Approach to Health Security", co-sponsored by the Eurasia Group think tank and the Flagship Pioneering organization.

Additionally, when asked if his government will extend certain "privileges" to those that have been fully vaccinated for the virus, such as eliminating whatever pandemic-related restrictions for such individuals, Mitsotakis repeated that once the public health system acquires vaccinations for all adults in the country, "then a discussion will begin".

Tellingly, however, he referred to a hypothetical prospect of certain restaurants allowing only vaccinated patrons in indoor areas.